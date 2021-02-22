'Rocket Docket' For NYC Protesters Claiming Police Brutality

Law360, New York (February 22, 2021, 5:56 PM EST) -- Five suits claiming police used excessive force during racial justice protests in New York City last year are going to be adjudicated as swiftly as possible, a Manhattan federal judge said Monday, urging the sides to get moving on discovery and consider a settlement. Manhattan U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, who will be shepherding the cases with the help of U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein, told a courtroom full of masked lawyers that she will give no quarter to foot-draggers and put the litigation on track for a 2022 trial. "They're going on a rocket docket," the always-colorful Judge McMahon...

