As McKinsey Is Dragged Into MDL, Fresh Atty Tensions Arise

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 10:56 PM EST) -- Newly filed cases accusing McKinsey & Co. of inflaming the opioid crisis contain the clearest signs yet that tribes and local governments will pull the consulting powerhouse into multidistrict opioid litigation, where fresh discord emerged Wednesday among plaintiffs attorneys. The five cases filed Monday and Tuesday are among the first federal court suits against McKinsey after it reached nearly $600 million in settlements with 49 states earlier this month. They are perhaps the first cases explicitly related to the MDL, and three of them were immediately listed as MDL member cases and assigned to U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster, who is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS