US, PetroSaudi Tussle Over Fate Of $330M 1MDB Funds

Law360, London (February 23, 2021, 7:29 PM GMT) -- A Saudi oil company has accused the U.S. government of improperly attempting to influence the judge ruling on the outcome of English legal proceedings over the fate of $330 million in assets allegedly connected to embezzled 1Malaysia Development Bhd. funds. The U.S. Department of Justice had urged the High Court in London on Thursday to delay its decision whether to allow PetroSaudi Oil Services (Venezuela) Ltd. to access funds until an American court issues its decision in related litigation. In a response filed with the High Court on Monday, PetroSaudi said the letter's purpose was to "advance the partisan position of...

