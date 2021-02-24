Spain Says Co. Trying To 'Sidestep' Intl. Arbitral Conventions

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 8:11 PM EST) -- Spain urged a D.C. federal judge to pause a €77 million ($93.49 million) award enforcement suit while the country tries annulling it, claiming the Luxembourg energy company trying to let it continue "regurgitates the (incorrect) theory" that award confirmation is automatic. Watkins Holding SARL won the amount from the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes as part of a spate of actions against the Kingdom of Spain after it backtracked on renewable energy incentives promised during the late 2000s. Spain wrote in its Monday brief that it awaits a decision by the ICSID annulment committee over claims that it never...

