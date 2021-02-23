4 Tribes Urge Court To Keep Suit Over Gambling Compacts

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 9:56 PM EST) -- The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Citizen Potawatomi Nations urged a D.C. federal judge not to toss their suit claiming the Oklahoma governor formed illegal gambling compacts with four tribes, since the disputed agreements have negatively impacted their gambling revenue. The four tribes sued Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and the federal government to get an official declaration that the governor did not receive proper authorization — as required by the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act — to enter into gambling agreements with the Comanche Nation, Otoe-Missouria Tribe of Indians, United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians and Kialegee Tribal Town. In the Monday opposition...

