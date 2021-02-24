EPA Hazardous Pharma Waste Rule Has Wide Reach

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 3:55 PM EST) -- Nearly two years ago, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency promulgated regulations for the management of hazardous waste pharmaceuticals by health care facilities and reverse distributors, and revised the hazardous waste listing for certain nicotine products. States without an authorized Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, or RCRA, program became subject to the new regulations as of Aug. 21, 2019, while states that do have an authorized RCRA program must adopt the full regulations by July 1, 2021, unless they require a statutory amendment, in which case they must adopt by July 1, 2022. In addition, a sewer discharge prohibition for hazardous waste...

