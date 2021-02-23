Calif. Says AT&T, Frontier Neglected Copper Networks

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 10:18 PM EST) -- AT&T and Frontier fell short in maintaining California's older copper phone networks over eight years, especially in low-income and rural areas, a study commissioned by the state's utility regulator found. The 2019 report, released only after the California Public Utilities Commission voted in December to make a redacted version public, found service quality declining from 2010 to 2017 on networks maintained by AT&T California and Frontier California, the incumbent local exchange carriers. AT&T on Tuesday disputed the findings as slanted and based on a faulty and dated quality metric. Conducted by Economics and Technology Inc. under a CPUC contract, the sweeping...

