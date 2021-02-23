Minor Leaguers Pinch-Hit With New MLB Wage Complaints

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 9:47 PM EST) -- Three current and former minor league baseball players filed intervenor complaints in California federal court Tuesday, keeping alive a long-running wage class action accusing Major League Baseball of paying minor leaguers unlawfully low wages. Cody Sedlock, Aaron Dott and Kyle Johnson claim they worked significant spring training and off-season hours for MLB affiliate teams for which they were never paid, according to the complaints. "Mr. Johnson, like all class members working under the direction of MLB, the franchises and [Commissioner of Baseball Allen Huber 'Bud'] Selig, worked for less than minimum wage, received no overtime despite routinely working overtime hours, and...

