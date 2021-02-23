Insurer Seeks To Duck Covering $2.2M In Damage To NC Hotel

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 10:14 PM EST) -- Auto-Owners Insurance Co. has asked a Georgia federal court to hold that it doesn't need to defend or indemnify an insured subcontractor and a general contractor, saying exterior finishing system and fungi exclusions eliminate any coverage for suits beyond $2.2 million in alleged construction defects at a North Carolina hotel. Auto-Owners' Monday suit claims its commercial general liability and umbrella policies don't cover separate suits filed by NP 301 LLC and Metcon Inc. over allegedly shoddy exterior insulation finishing work performed by its insured, G&D Construction Group Inc., at the SpringHill Suites Hotel in Lumberton, North Carolina. NP 301 was the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS