Nurse Staffing Agency Hit With Unpaid Wages Suit

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 5:07 PM EST) -- A health care worker has filed a proposed class and collective action against a staffing agency she claims owes her unpaid wages and travel expenses after forcing her to drive from Pennsylvania to Florida for a short-term job that never materialized. In her complaint filed Tuesday in Georgia federal court, Erica Ramirez said Snap Nurse Inc. owes her contractually entitled wages, even though she did not end up working for them. Her attorney, Aaron Rihn, said the company also failed to pay other nurses despite the contract. "I'm kind of bewildered that Snap Nurse didn't do the right thing by these...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS