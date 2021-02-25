Mich. Gov.'s Bid To Stop Pipeline Won't Change Enviro Review

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 8:25 PM EST) -- A Michigan administrative law judge has ruled that a state commission shouldn't review the environmental effects of the entirety of Enbridge Inc.'s Line 5 pipeline but only of a plan to relocate it, despite Michigan's governor pulling an easement for the whole project. The Michigan Public Service Commission had asked Judge Dennis W. Mack in December to look at how Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's decision to revoke a nearly 70-year-old easement for the dual pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac impacted the review of Enbridge's application to make the line a single pipeline and move it to a new tunnel. Judge Mack...

