PwC 'Punished' Thorough Auditing, Whistleblower Testifies

Law360, San Francisco (February 23, 2021, 10:58 PM EST) -- PwC went easy on companies during audits to stay "market-competitive," an ex-employee suing the accounting behemoth for firing him after he purportedly reported unethical auditing practices told a California federal judge Tuesday during a bench trial. Ex-PwC employee Mauro Botta, who claims the Big Four auditing powerhouse tried to sweep aside companies' accounting issues and retaliated against him after he filed a complaint with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said his superiors were more concerned with keeping clients happy than making sure public filings were accurate. On the stand Tuesday, Botta told U.S. Magistrate Judge Alex Tse about his experience...

