Calif. Gets Green Light To Enforce 2018 Net Neutrality Law

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 10:55 PM EST) -- A California federal court on Tuesday shot down internet providers' bid to block enforcement of the Golden State's landmark net neutrality law, giving the state the go-ahead to enforce the first-of-its-kind measure as it continues to battle industry groups. California's state net neutrality statute, dubbed Senate Bill 822, bars internet service providers from speeding up, slowing down or showing priority to web traffic. With the 2018 measure, lawmakers aimed to replace the Federal Communications Commission's Obama-era net neutrality rules that were enacted in 2015 but repealed under the Trump administration in 2017. Several trade associations had urged the court to preliminarily...

