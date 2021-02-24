Farmers Want Crop Supply Price-Fix Suits Centralized In Ill.

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 7:00 PM EST) -- A group of farmers accusing agricultural suppliers of working together to fix crop input prices has called for consolidating more than a dozen similar suits into one multidistrict litigation in Illinois federal court. The complaints should all go together because they make the same claims against the manufacturers and retailers, and the Southern District of Illinois is geographically central for the parties and their experts, named plaintiff Barbara Piper and four others said. They filed the motion Tuesday before the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, saying Piper's individual suit was the first filed among 13 "nearly identical" civil antitrust actions, the...

