Cable Cos. Can Make You Pay For Certain Channels: 1st Circ.

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 9:33 PM EST) -- The First Circuit on Wednesday ruled that Maine can't force cable companies to unbundle channels and content, upholding a federal court injunction blocking a state law that the court said runs afoul of cable companies' First Amendment rights. The Pine Tree State's 2019 law required cable operators to let consumers purchase cable channels and programs individually. Comcast of Maine/New Hampshire Inc. and several other big-name networks, including CBS Corp., Disney Enterprises Inc., Viacom Inc. and A&E Television Networks challenged the legislation in Maine federal court shortly before it was set to take effect. In December 2019, the district court issued a...

