Judge Trims False Claims Suit Over Undetailed Allegations

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 8:14 PM EST) -- A federal lawsuit alleging a conspiracy to falsely procure government construction contracts meant for disabled veterans was cut down in size when a D.C. federal judge dismissed claims against one of the approximately dozen defendants over insufficiently detailed allegations. U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth tossed the allegations against Dr. Nitin Mehta, a pediatrician and neonatologist at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, finding Thursday that his role in the alleged scheme was minimal at best and did not rise to the False Claims Act's heightened standards. Mehta was accused of submitting false references to a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs contracting officer,...

