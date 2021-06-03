Justices Nix Government Reading Of Computer Fraud Law

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 10:18 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday found that a Georgia police officer did not breach federal computer fraud law by overstepping his authorized access to government records, raising concerns that the U.S. Department of Justice's reading of the statute could criminalize innocuous internet activity. In a 6-3 split opinion, the U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday that a Georgia police officer didn't breach federal computer fraud law by overstepping his authorized access to government records. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) In a 6-3 split opinion, the justices reversed the Eleventh Circuit's October 2019 decision to uphold ex-Georgia officer Nathan Van Buren's conviction under the Computer Fraud and...

