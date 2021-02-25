Fed. Circ. Revives Software Co.'s $596M IP Suit Against Navy

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 5:34 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Thursday that the U.S. Navy must pay up for making more than 400,000 copies of a German company's 3D virtual reality software program when it only bought 38 licenses, finding that a lower court concluded its infringement analysis too early. In a 24-page precedential opinion, a three-judge panel said that the U.S. Court of Federal Claims properly found that there was an implicit license between the Navy and Bitmanagement Software GmbH to use the program due to their previous interactions, but the claims court failed to consider whether the Navy actually complied with the terms of the...

