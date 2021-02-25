Harvard Affirmative Action Case Appealed To High Court

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 10:35 AM EST) -- The anti-affirmative action group suing Harvard University over its race-conscious admissions policy asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to hear the case with the hope of ending the use of race in college admissions altogether. Students For Fair Admissions, which sued the Ivy League school in 2014 claiming it unfairly disadvantaged Asian-American applicants, filed its petition urging the top court to take the case and reverse Harvard's wins in district court and at the First Circuit. "After six and one-half years of litigation, the hundreds of Asian-American students who were unfairly and illegally rejected from Harvard because of their race...

