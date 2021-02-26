New Visa Restrictions Issued After Khashoggi Killing Report

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 6:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of State issued a policy Friday allowing visa restrictions for actions against journalists and dissidents, prompted by a report concluding Saudi Arabia's crown prince approved the operation that killed Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The "Khashoggi Ban" will allow the State Department to impose visa restrictions on anyone acting extraterritorially on behalf of a foreign government to "suppress, harass, surveil, threaten, or harm," activists, journalists and anyone else perceived as dissidents, or their families and close associates, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. The new policy follows Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines declassifying an intelligence report...

