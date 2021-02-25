Koh 'Deeply Disturbed' By Google Tracking Court Site Users

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 11:31 PM EST) -- Google's bid to end a privacy class action backfired Thursday after its attorney pointed out that the Northern District of California's court website uses Google analytics to track website users — a revelation that "deeply disturbed" U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh and prompted her to order discovery on the tracking. During a hearing held over Zoom, Google's counsel, Stephen A. Broome of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, argued that Google tracks users in order to serve clients who use Google analytics on their websites, and therefore Google's activity is shielded from Wiretap Act violations under the "ordinary course of business"...

