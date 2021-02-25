Pay Data Battle Put On Hold So EEOC Can Revisit Policy

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 12:21 PM EST) -- Newly minted EEOC Chair Charlotte Burrows will have 45 days to reassess a Trump-era pay data sharing policy that a California-led coalition of states says is illegal, according to a federal court order Thursday that freezes the states' suit. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen in San Francisco signed off on an order submitted late Wednesday, by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and six states, asking for the stay so that Burrows can scrutinize the policy that sparked the suit. The states claim the federal anti-discrimination watchdog illegally scaled back its state and local counterparts' access to payroll data in...

