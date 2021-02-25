Horror Film Expert Can Testify In 'Cake Baby' Copyright Trial

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 9:47 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal judge refused Wednesday to block a horror film expert's testimony from a trial over alleged resemblances between a mask worn by the villain in the movie "Happy Death Day" and an expressionist artwork and the New Orleans basketball team mascot "King Cake Baby." U.S. District Judge Greg Gerard Guidry refused Universal City Studios LLC's bid to block expert witness Gary Rhodes from testifying in the planned June trial over claims by artist Jonathan Bertuccelli, creator of the sinister rosy-cheeked King Cake Baby, which is also the mascot of the New Orleans Pelicans, the city's NBA team. Rhodes "focuses in...

