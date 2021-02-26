Home Rental Co. Can't Shake $9.6M Fire Verdict

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 8:25 PM EST) -- An Illinois appeals court has upheld a $9.6 million judgment against a rental company in a deadly house fire, concluding that the company forfeited the right to challenge a jury instruction on appeal because it didn't raise the issue sooner. Home Opportunity LLC failed to question how jurors were instructed on the state's Smoke Detector Act in a post-trial motion, costing them the right to raise the issue on appeal, the Appellate Court of Illinois ruled Thursday. "It is clearly apparent that Home Opportunity failed to preserve its challenge to the propriety of the jury instructions and has forfeited its right...

