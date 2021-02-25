NCAA Loses Bid To Pause Athlete Pay Suits

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 11:05 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday rejected the NCAA's bid to pause discovery in two antitrust suits over student-athlete compensation, finding that pausing the cases while the U.S. Supreme Court takes up related litigation may disadvantage the athletes as their name and likeness rights lose value after graduation. In a four-page order, U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken ruled against pausing discovery until the high court rules in the related antitrust suits — NCAA v. Alston and American Athletic Conference v. Alston — since doing so could significantly delay the athletes' efforts to eliminate rules that prohibit name, image and likeness payments....

