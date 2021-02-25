Insurer Needn't Cover Roofer's $2M Car Accident Settlement

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 4:30 PM EST) -- A Nevada federal judge on Thursday freed Ironshore Specialty Insurance Co. from having to cover a roofing company's $2 million injury settlement over a car accident that occurred when a piece of wood flew off its employee's truck and struck another car's windshield. U.S. District Judge Robert C. Jones said that the policy's auto exclusion, which precludes damage and injury involving the use of vehicles, clearly bars coverage, granting Ironshore's bid for summary judgment and closing the case. Fletcher Roofing and Siding, Inc. held a general insurance policy with Ironshore, which has a coverage limit of $1 million per occurrence....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS