TikTok Users Ink $92M Deal To End Biometric Privacy MDL

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 8:41 PM EST) -- TikTok users alleging biometric privacy violations in multidistrict litigation against the short-form video-sharing app and its parent company, ByteDance, asked an Illinois federal judge Thursday to approve a $92 million litigationwide settlement. The deal, if approved, would end 21 proposed class actions alleging TikTok doesn't inform users — many of whom are children and teenagers — that its facial recognition technology collects and stores their biometric identifiers and doesn't get their written permission before doing so, as required by Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act, according to the motion. "Though the litigation has been contentious, both as among plaintiffs pre-MDL, and vis-à-vis...

