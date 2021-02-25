Restaurant Trade Group Asks 11th Circ. To Revive Virus Suit

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 8:34 PM EST) -- A National Restaurant Association affiliate urged the Eleventh Circuit on Thursday to revive a Florida restaurant owner's proposed class action seeking COVID-19-related loss coverage, saying that the lower court wrongly interpreted the insurance terms. The Restaurant Law Center, an independent organization affiliated with the restaurant industry's national trade group, said the Eleventh Circuit should hold that government closure orders cause "physical loss or damage" in all-risk insurance policies because a restaurant's property loses its intended use when it is forced to shut down or limit operations. The restaurant industry, which drove more than $52.5 billion in revenue and employed over 1...

