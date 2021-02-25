Barnes & Noble Will Pay $910K To End Cafe Workers' OT Suit

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 11:14 PM EST) -- Barnes & Noble will pay $200,000 to a group of former cafe workers to resolve claims that it unlawfully denied them overtime pay, as well as $700,000 to cover attorney fees and costs in the four-and-a-half-year-old case, the workers told a Manhattan federal judge Thursday. In a letter to the court, the former cafe workers said Barnes & Noble has agreed to pay the 36 plaintiffs $200,000, plus $10,000 in service payments to named plaintiffs Kelly Brown and Tiffany Stewart, for wages, damages and interest. "This is a very fair and reasonable settlement that ends four years of contested litigation," the...

