Ex-Amazon Studios Exec Says Flight Upgrade Got Him Fired

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 4:23 PM EST) -- A former Amazon Studios executive has sued the tech behemoth in California state court, arguing it fired him in retaliation for upgrading his seat on the company's dime due to a back disability that deters him from flying coach on longer flights. After he was hired as global head of visual effects for Amazon Studios in 2019, Marc Sadeghi learned that the company had a "coach only" travel policy, which he took issue with given his back condition. He says in his complaint filed Wednesday that he has scoliosis and sciatica, which restrict many of his activities, such as sitting in...

