Seinfeld Wins Legal Fees After Beating 'Comedians' Case

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 1:17 PM EST) -- Jerry Seinfeld is entitled to be reimbursed for legal bills he spent fending off a copyright lawsuit over "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," a federal judge ruled Friday, saying courts need to deter future accusers from filing such "opportunistic" cases. Overturning the recommendations of a magistrate judge, U.S. Judge Alison J. Nathan ruled that Christian Charles had clearly waited too long to bring his case against Seinfeld, making it the kind of egregious copyright case that merits an award of attorney fees. The judged noted that the case — filed only after Seinfeld inked a reported $100 million deal with Netflix...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS