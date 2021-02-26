Gilstrap Makes Apple's $506M Patent Trial Loss Final

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 4:59 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge entered a final judgment Friday backing a jury's finding last summer that Apple owes patent management firm PanOptis and related companies $506 million for willfully infringing patents covering 4G LTE technology. U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap issued the order without any enhanced damages, writing that he's "mindful that enhancement is generally reserved for 'egregious cases of culpable behavior.'" The finding of willfulness essentially meant that the judge could have tripled the damages award. It's unclear whether patent owner PanOptis Patent Management LLC had asked for an increase, as many of the filings in the case remained sealed....

