3rd Circ. Preview: AT&T Leads Packed March Schedule

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 7:15 PM EST) -- Employment law cases dominate the March oral argument schedule for the Third Circuit, which will consider appeals by an ex-AT&T manager seeking to revive her workplace bias claims and by a Pennsylvania transit contractor and deputy medical examiners fighting to undo defeats in overtime lawsuits. The court will also review the convictions of Devos Ltd. and its executives in a $94 million drug refund theft scheme and tackle challenges to bankruptcy settlements involving asbestos insurance claims and a law firm's fee bid for its representation of an insurance broker. In the class action space, a doctor hopes to revive his suit claiming...

