Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Attys Make Their Cases For Leading Google Ad Suits

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 10:42 PM EST) -- Law firms for advertisers and publishers suing Google over its digital advertising business took every possible angle to convince a California federal court that they should play a leading role representing one or both proposed classes in the litigation.

Girard Sharp LLP wants to represent both groups as sole interim lead counsel for advertisers and as part of the interim lead counsel group representing publishers, the firm said in a brief Thursday that also pushed Taus Cebulash & Landau LLP and Radice Law Firm PC for the advertiser plaintiffs steering committee.

The firm's brief was among three filed from firms seeking a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!