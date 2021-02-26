Attys Make Their Cases For Leading Google Ad Suits

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 10:42 PM EST) -- Law firms for advertisers and publishers suing Google over its digital advertising business took every possible angle to convince a California federal court that they should play a leading role representing one or both proposed classes in the litigation. Girard Sharp LLP wants to represent both groups as sole interim lead counsel for advertisers and as part of the interim lead counsel group representing publishers, the firm said in a brief Thursday that also pushed Taus Cebulash & Landau LLP and Radice Law Firm PC for the advertiser plaintiffs steering committee. The firm's brief was among three filed from firms seeking a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS