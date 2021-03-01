Facebook Looks To Arbitrate Instagram Biometric Data Suit

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 6:24 PM EST) -- Facebook wants to force a proposed class of Illinois Instagram users to arbitrate claims that the social media app wrongly collects and stores their biometric data, arguing that the plaintiffs agreed to arbitrate when they signed up for Instagram. The Federal Arbitration Act holds that users who sign an arbitration agreement must submit to the arbitration process, Facebook told a California federal court in a motion on Friday. In this case, the proposed class is alleging that the social media giant violated Illinois privacy law by using facial recognition technology on photos uploaded to the app, which it owns. "This claim...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS