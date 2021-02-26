United To Pay $49M For Defrauding USPS On Int'l Deliveries

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 8:01 PM EST) -- United Airlines Holdings Inc. admitted Thursday to orchestrating a scheme to defraud the U.S. Postal Service by submitting false information on international mail the airline transported, agreeing to pay more than $49 million to settle criminal fraud charges and civil claims, the U.S. Department of Justice said Friday. As part of its settlement agreements, United admitted that former employees submitted false information to the Postal Service about mail delivery times and concealed other information that would have subjected the company to financial penalties under its international commercial air carrier, or ICAIR, contracts. Under the terms of the deal, United will pay...

