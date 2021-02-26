Taxation With Representation: Ropes, Cahill, Davis Polk

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 3:40 PM EST) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, AT&T spins off DirecTV for $16 billion, pharmaceutical company ICON PLC pays $12 billion for a clinical researcher, and electric car company Lucid Motors goes public in a $11.75 billion deal. AT&T's $16B Spin Off AT&T plans to spin off DirecTV and two streaming services in a $16.25 billion transaction with private equity firm TPG Capital that was built by law firms Sullivan & Cromwell, Ropes & Gray, and Cleary Gottlieb, the companies said Thursday. The Ropes & Gray LLP team representing TPG includes tax partners Benjamin Rogers and Adam Greenwood. A Clearly Gottlieb Steen...

