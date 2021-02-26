ERISA Suit Says Princeton Illegally Took Parts Of Settlements

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 7:53 PM EST) -- A Princeton University health insurance plan administered by Aetna demanded that members repay it for coverage using funds from injury settlements, according to a proposed class action removed to Pennsylvania federal court on Friday. Proposed lead plaintiff Andre Corbitt alleged that the Princeton Health Plan demanded reimbursement for claims it had paid out after he secured a settlement in a personal injury case, which he said violated the terms of his insurance policy, the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act and New Jersey state law. "Defendants, through their conduct, actively, affirmatively and systematically misinformed the insureds that defendants were entitled to...

