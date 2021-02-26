Alleged Chinese Secret Agent At Stanford Pleads Not Guilty

Law360, San Francisco (February 26, 2021, 6:07 PM EST) -- A Stanford University visiting scholar alleged by prosecutors to be a secret Chinese agent who hid her active duty military status from U.S. immigration officials pleaded not guilty Friday in California federal court to charges that she destroyed evidence after being indicted for visa fraud. Chen Song, whose defense team expanded recently to include Cooley LLP attorneys, pleaded not guilty to charges of obstruction, document destruction and providing false statements to federal investigators at her Zoom arraignment Friday. A grand jury indictment made public in July 2020 charged the 39-year-old Chinese national with visa fraud, and prosecutors have alleged that she...

