Chipotle Reaches $15M OT Deal Amid 'Novel' DOL Rule Issues

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 9:01 PM EST) -- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has agreed to pay $15 million to resolve class claims that the restaurant chain improperly failed to pay overtime to management trainees based on a controversial U.S. Department of Labor overtime expansion rule, according to a motion filed Friday in New Jersey federal court. In what would end a legal battle that has stretched across the country, plaintiffs and former Chipotle employees Carmen Alvarez and Asher Guni urged the court to sign off on the agreement, citing the risks of further litigating "novel" legal issues surrounding the DOL rule and a Texas federal court order barring the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS