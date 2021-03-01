99 Hudson Developer Hit With Workplace Bias Claims

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 7:48 PM EST) -- The developer of the 99 Hudson condominium complex in Jersey City, New Jersey, has been hit with whistleblower claims by a former employee who says she was fired for complaining that the company wielded the threat of deportation and used sexual harassment to control its young Chinese employees. In a lawsuit filed Thursday over working conditions surrounding the state's tallest building, former employee Mengxun Han alleged that China Overseas America Inc. and COA 99 Hudson LLC delayed the filing of workers' visa applications, misinformed them about the status of the applications and manipulated job titles when submitting visa paperwork. Company higher-ups...

