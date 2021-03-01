Intel Calls Damages Request 'Outrageous' At Patent Trial

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 10:03 PM EST) -- As the first in-person patent jury trial in the U.S this year wound down Monday, VLSI told a jury in the Western District of Texas that Intel owes billions of dollars for infringing two computer chip patents, while the chipmaker called the damages request "outrageous." During closing arguments, VLSI Technology LLC said evidence of infringement is crystal clear in nearly 1 billion Intel products, while Intel Corp. argued that VLSI failed to prove the patents are being used in any of its products. The arguments came after a nearly full day of witness testimony on damages and Intel's defense that the...

