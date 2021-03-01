Ga. Judge To Review Biz Court Rule In Mortgage Rates Row

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 2:52 PM EST) -- A Georgia state court judge has decided to reconsider denying the transfer of a mortgage rates dispute to the Georgia State-wide Business Court based on the plaintiffs' opposition, which had set a precedent for the new court to reject other cases lacking mutual party consent. Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Sara L. Doyle, who took the case in late August after lone business court Judge Walter W. Davis recused himself, granted on Friday a joint motion to reopen it and reconsider her October order denying transfer to the business court from a Georgia trial court with general jurisdiction. Four real estate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS