Ill., Fla. AGs Look To Intervene Over 'Unfair' $31M Keurig Deal

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 7:41 PM EST) -- The attorneys general of Illinois and Florida say their residents were unfairly singled out to receive a third of what's available to other state residents under a $31 million settlement with Keurig Inc., even though they, like the other states, repealed a federal prohibition on antitrust damages claims. Under the proposed plan of allocation in the deal reached with indirect purchasers accusing Keurig of monopolizing the market for single-serve coffee packs, there are three categories of consumers, according to the attorneys' general Feb. 26 motion to intervene. The first is "repealer states" that passed laws voiding the effects of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Illinois v. Illinois Brick, and...

