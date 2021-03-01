GE Urges High Court To Skip Sailors' $1B Fukushima Case

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 6:51 PM EST) -- Tokyo Electric Power Co. and General Electric Co. have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to ignore sailors' petition to revive a $1 billion lawsuit against the companies over alleged radiation injuries they suffered during their response to the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. The companies told the high court the Ninth Circuit was right to uphold the dismissal of the suit, which stems from the U.S. government's decision to send Navy service members to Japan to help out after a March 2011 earthquake and tsunami damaged the Fukushima-Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. TEPCO said the plaintiffs' claims belong in Japanese court and noted...

