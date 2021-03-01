Fed. Circ. Tries To Pin Down Novelty Of Data Storage IP

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 8:00 PM EST) -- Federal Circuit judges conjured up images of perusing neatly organized library stacks for just the right book as they examined Monday whether a software firm broke new ground in inventing a way to store and locate computer files. The appeals court is reviewing whether a California federal court was wrong to invalidate three patents belonging to cloud company PersonalWeb Technologies LLC that several tech giants, including Google and Facebook, challenged as obvious. The patents cover a system of content identifiers that give unique names to files on a network. As one judge pointed out in Monday's oral argument, the invention could be compared...

