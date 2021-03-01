Pot Credit Card Sales Pros Tell Jury No Intent To Fool Banks

Law360, New York (March 1, 2021, 4:55 PM EST) -- Two businessmen accused of duping bankers into approving $150 million of purchases for federally illegal marijuana pressed for acquittal Monday, telling a Manhattan jury they had no intent to trick anyone and arguing banks and credit card companies have no problem with pot sales. Defendants Hamid Akhavan and Ruben Weigand denied conspiracy charges brought by the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office at the opening of an expected three-week trial, which is being overseen by U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff and is taking place in a courtroom outfitted to reduce the dangers of COVID-19. Akhavan's lawyer, Bill Burck, told jurors that banks...

