Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ICE Rejects Report Faulting Social Distancing At Fla. Facilities

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 5:33 PM EST) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement asked a federal judge to reject a recommendation that the court further scrutinize the agency's social distancing measures in South Florida detention facilities, arguing that the agency has been compliant with distancing and that conditions have improved.

Objecting to a report prepared by a special master on the conditions inside three facilities, attorneys for ICE noted Friday that the occupancy rates were lower now than they were when the facilities were examined.

"The current population numbers and percentage of capacity figures are significant because in evaluating whether defendants were deliberately indifferent ... a court 'must focus...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!