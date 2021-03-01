5th Circ. Clears Insulation Cos. Of NASA Engineer's Death

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 5:04 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has found that two insulation companies can't be held liable for the mesothelioma death of a NASA mechanical engineer, saying that his children couldn't present any evidence linking their products to his alleged exposure to asbestos. In an opinion filed Friday, the three-judge panel affirmed a summary judgment ruling on Tarsia and Breck Williams' claims against Taylor-Seidenbach Inc. and McCarty Corp., who they'd alleged supplied and installed asbestos insulation at several buildings in NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, where their father, Frank Williams, had worked. Frank Williams had been diagnosed with mesothelioma in 2008, and sued...

