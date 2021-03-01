PwC Whistleblower Had 'Combative' Streak, HR Mgr Testifies

Law360, San Francisco (March 1, 2021, 10:44 PM EST) -- A former PwC employee suing the auditing giant for retaliation following his purported whistleblowing activities had "emotional outbursts" in response to professional feedback, a PwC human resources manager testified in a California federal bench trial Monday, saying his communication style with clients verged on "abusive." Former PwC employee Mauro Botta had a tendency to be "combative" with clients, PwC human resources senior manager Traci Nelson testified Monday. Botta claims that superiors at the accounting behemoth went easy on audits to keep clients happy and then fired him following his ultimately fruitless complaint to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ​...

